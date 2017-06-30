Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on June 30
This photo shows actor Dennis Quaid and a pooch pal in "A Dog's Purpose," which will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday as part of the Strand Cinema group's weekends of movies at the Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown. The rest of the slate comprises "Worlds Apart" at 2:30 p.m. Friday, then on Saturday with "Lion" at 2:30 p.m., and "I, Daniel Blake," 7 p.m. Each is $5 for members, otherwise $7.
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin Runyon
|Jun 21
|Wondering
|1
|Mental health care
|Jun 9
|Newby
|1
|School Calendar
|May '17
|The Raven
|1
|Clemson title
|Apr '17
|Nobama
|5
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb '17
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
|Jared mason
|Jan '17
|Cvs
|1
