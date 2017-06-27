Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area...

Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on June 17

Friday Jun 16

Cast members rehearse a scene from "Steel Magnolias," with which Stage Left Theatre Company will close its fourth season in The Market Common. Shows are at 8 p.m. Saturday and June 22-24, and 3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through June 25, at Stage Left, 3064 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, between Nevers and Lewis streets, next to Coastal Dance Centre.

