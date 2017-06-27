Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on June 17
Cast members rehearse a scene from "Steel Magnolias," with which Stage Left Theatre Company will close its fourth season in The Market Common. Shows are at 8 p.m. Saturday and June 22-24, and 3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through June 25, at Stage Left, 3064 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, between Nevers and Lewis streets, next to Coastal Dance Centre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin Runyon
|Jun 21
|Wondering
|1
|Mental health care
|Jun 9
|Newby
|1
|School Calendar
|May 28
|The Raven
|1
|Clemson title
|Apr '17
|Nobama
|5
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb '17
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
|Jared mason
|Jan '17
|Cvs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC