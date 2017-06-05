Seeing smoke in the south? Could be controlled burn or wildfire
If you're seeing smoke in the South Strand area, it may be from either a controlled burn near Murrells Inlet, or a wildfire near Georgetown. The South Carolina Forestry Commission is showing a 60-acre controlled burn on Treatment Road in Horry County near Murrells Inlet.
