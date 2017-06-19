Runoff scheduled in Georgetown mayoral primary
GEORGETOWN, SC No winner was declared in Tuesday's Georgetown mayoral primary and a runoff election is set for later this month. According to the official results, the June 29 runoff will be between incumbent Mayor Jack Scoville and city council member Brendon Barber after neither received more than 50 percent of the 1,182 votes cast.
