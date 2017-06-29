Roads: Nearby projects won't relieve ...

Roads: Nearby projects won't relieve local traffic

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Coastal Observer

That's what County Council Member Steve Goggans told the crowd at the Waccamaw Library last week during a meeting held to discuss the future of roads on the Waccamaw Neck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justin Runyon Jun 21 Wondering 1
Mental health care Jun 9 Newby 1
School Calendar May '17 The Raven 1
Clemson title Apr '17 Nobama 5
Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors. Feb '17 Frizzy Lizzy 1
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Feb '17 gwww 17
Jared mason Jan '17 Cvs 1
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Georgetown, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,336 • Total comments across all topics: 282,138,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC