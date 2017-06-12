New research unlocks forestsa potenti...

New research unlocks forestsa potential in climate change mitigation -

Thursday Jun 8

New insights into the impact forests have on surface temperature will provide a valuable tool in efforts to mitigate climate change, according to a new research paper co-authored by Clemson University scientist Thomas O'Halloran. For the first time, scientists have created a global map measuring the cooling effect forests have by regulating the exchange of water and energy between the Earth's surface and the atmosphere.

