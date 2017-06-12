New research unlocks forestsa potential in climate change mitigation -
New insights into the impact forests have on surface temperature will provide a valuable tool in efforts to mitigate climate change, according to a new research paper co-authored by Clemson University scientist Thomas O'Halloran. For the first time, scientists have created a global map measuring the cooling effect forests have by regulating the exchange of water and energy between the Earth's surface and the atmosphere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mental health care
|Jun 9
|Newby
|1
|School Calendar
|May 28
|The Raven
|1
|Clemson title
|Apr '17
|Nobama
|5
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb '17
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
|Jared mason
|Jan '17
|Cvs
|1
|SCDNR Officer Steven Timothy Everhart charged w... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Top Stories
|4
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC