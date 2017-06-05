Member of Conway City Council charged with DUI
GEORGETOWN, SC A member of the Conway City Council was arrested over the weekend in Georgetown County for allegedly driving under the influence. According to online records from the Georgetown County Detention Center, William McTyeire Goldfinch IV, 35, was booked at 3 a.m. on Sunday.
