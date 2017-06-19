Georgetown police seek man accused of...

Georgetown police seek man accused of fleeing crash involving injury

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: WMBF

GEORGETOWN, SC Georgetown police are looking for a man accused of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justin Runyon Wed Wondering 1
Mental health care Jun 9 Newby 1
School Calendar May 28 The Raven 1
Clemson title Apr '17 Nobama 5
Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors. Feb '17 Frizzy Lizzy 1
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Feb '17 gwww 17
Jared mason Jan '17 Cvs 1
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Georgetown County was issued at June 23 at 4:32AM EDT

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Georgetown, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,003 • Total comments across all topics: 281,963,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC