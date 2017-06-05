Georgetown drug operation ends with three arrests

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, Antwuan Bryant, 32, Maurice Gerald, 47, and Camille Weaver, 30, were each charged. Online records from the Georgetown County Detention Center state Bryant faces counts of manufacturing or distribution of ice, crank or crack cocaine; manufacturing narcotics; trafficking in ecstasy; giving false information to police; manufacturing or possessing schedule V drugs with the intent to distribute; sale or delivery of a pistol to certain unlawful persons; manufacturing, distributing, or possessing schedule I and schedule II drugs; being a habitual traffic offender; and driving under suspension.

