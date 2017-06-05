Georgetown County law enforcement seek to identify man found in Carvers Bay area
GEORGETOWN, SC The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a man found in the Carvers Bay community late last month. According to a GCSO press release, the man located on May 28 was unable to provide information about himself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
