Corey Smith returns to play House of Blues | Best Bets

Corey Smith, a guitarist from Jefferson, Ga., who sings country, rock and blues - and wrote all 12 songs on his 10th album, "While the Gettin' Is Good," on Sugar Hill Records - has made a tradition of New Year's Eve concerts at House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach. He will return to the site in Barefoot Landing for a concert at 8:30 p.m Sunday, with Ashley McBryde opening.

