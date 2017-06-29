Corey Smith returns to play House of Blues | Best Bets
Corey Smith, a guitarist from Jefferson, Ga., who sings country, rock and blues - and wrote all 12 songs on his 10th album, "While the Gettin' Is Good," on Sugar Hill Records - has made a tradition of New Year's Eve concerts at House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach. He will return to the site in Barefoot Landing for a concert at 8:30 p.m Sunday, with Ashley McBryde opening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin Runyon
|Jun 21
|Wondering
|1
|Mental health care
|Jun 9
|Newby
|1
|School Calendar
|May '17
|The Raven
|1
|Clemson title
|Apr '17
|Nobama
|5
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb '17
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
|Jared mason
|Jan '17
|Cvs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC