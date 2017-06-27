Conway eyesore about to come down
A badly-burned church that has been an eyesore on Fourth Avenue in Conway for almost a year now is about to come down. Abundant Faith Lighthouse of Jesus Christ Church burned irreparably in July of 2016, and Conway City Council agreed Monday night that it's time for the church's remains to come down.
