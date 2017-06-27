BOLO for swallow-tailed kites for summer, help in research
With talons spread, a swallow-tailed kite closes in on an insect for a quick bite on the fly. Anyone who sees one of these marvelous, soaring hawks is asked to asked to jot down the time, date, place, and behavior , and relay the data - simply and easily - at stki.thecenterforbirdsofprey.org, calling 843-971-7474, or by U.S. mail to The Center for Birds of Prey, P.O. Box 1247, Charleston, SC 29402.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin Runyon
|Jun 21
|Wondering
|1
|Mental health care
|Jun 9
|Newby
|1
|School Calendar
|May '17
|The Raven
|1
|Clemson title
|Apr '17
|Nobama
|5
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb '17
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
|Jared mason
|Jan '17
|Cvs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC