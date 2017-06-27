BOLO for swallow-tailed kites for sum...

BOLO for swallow-tailed kites for summer, help in research

Sunday Jun 25

With talons spread, a swallow-tailed kite closes in on an insect for a quick bite on the fly. Anyone who sees one of these marvelous, soaring hawks is asked to asked to jot down the time, date, place, and behavior , and relay the data - simply and easily - at stki.thecenterforbirdsofprey.org, calling 843-971-7474, or by U.S. mail to The Center for Birds of Prey, P.O. Box 1247, Charleston, SC 29402.

