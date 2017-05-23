WTC Phlebotomy Pinning Ceremony

WTC Phlebotomy Pinning Ceremony

Phlebotomy Program graduates participating in the 2017 Allied Health Sciences Pinning ceremony at Williamsburg Technical College were : First row are Bobby Moore - Lake City; Sheron Mitchum - Andrews; and Taylor Mothershed - Nesmith. Second row are Kristen Hewitt - Turbeville; Stephanie Powell - Kingstree; Lauren Owens - Georgetown; and Shounda Gerald - Phlebotomy Instructor.

Georgetown, SC

