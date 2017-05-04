Traffic Alert: Crash causes closure of portion of U.S. 17 north of Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, SC A crash on U.S. 17 north of the city of Georgetown will back up traffic for the next few hours. According to information from the Georgetown Police Department, the crash caused power lines to come down.
