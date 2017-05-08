SCSPA Release: Strongest April Ever F...

SCSPA Release: Strongest April Ever For Container Cargo

Monday May 8 Read more: FITSNews

May 8, 2017 - Today South Carolina Ports Authority announced its strongest April container volumes on record, with 189,315 twenty foot-equivalent units handled last month. In addition to being the strongest April in SCPA history, last month's volumes were the second-highest ever handled by the Port.

