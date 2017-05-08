Scott family holding news conference after Slager hearing

According to Jill Michaels, managing director of the state's Palmetto Poison Center, year-to-date, there has been a 30 percent increase in snake bite calls compared to the same period in 2016. According to Jill Michaels, managing director of the state's Palmetto Poison Center, year-to-date, there has been a 30 percent increase in snake bite calls compared to the same period in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.