Officials: NAACP to Seek New Leader, New Vision
NAACP President Cornell William Brooks will not be returning as the leader of the nation's oldest civil rights organization after his contract expires this summer, officials said Friday. Brooks has been the NAACP's leader since 2014 but will not be kept on past June 30, the end of his current term.
