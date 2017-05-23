New research unlocks forests' potenti...

New research unlocks forests' potential in climate change mitigation

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Easley Progress

New insights into the impact forests have on surface temperature will provide a valuable tool in efforts to mitigate climate change, according to a new research paper co-authored by Clemson University scientist Thomas O'Halloran. For the first time, scientists have created a global map measuring the cooling effect forests have by regulating the exchange of water and energy between the Earth's surface and the atmosphere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Easley Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clemson title Apr 28 Nobama 5
Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors. Feb '17 Frizzy Lizzy 1
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Feb '17 gwww 17
Jared mason Jan '17 Cvs 1
Big Game tonight Jan '17 TinyTT 1
Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 15
News SCDNR Officer Steven Timothy Everhart charged w... (Apr '08) Sep '16 Top Stories 4
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Georgetown County was issued at May 25 at 4:55AM EDT

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Georgetown, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,155 • Total comments across all topics: 281,263,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC