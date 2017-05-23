New research unlocks forests' potential in climate change mitigation
New insights into the impact forests have on surface temperature will provide a valuable tool in efforts to mitigate climate change, according to a new research paper co-authored by Clemson University scientist Thomas O'Halloran. For the first time, scientists have created a global map measuring the cooling effect forests have by regulating the exchange of water and energy between the Earth's surface and the atmosphere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Easley Progress.
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clemson title
|Apr 28
|Nobama
|5
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb '17
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
|Jared mason
|Jan '17
|Cvs
|1
|Big Game tonight
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
|SCDNR Officer Steven Timothy Everhart charged w... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Top Stories
|4
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC