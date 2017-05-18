Georgetown police seek to find shoppe...

Georgetown police seek to find shoppers who left behind $100 at Walmart

Police are trying to reunite these two shoppers with $100 they accidently left behind at the Georgetown Walmart. GEORGETOWN, SC Here is a law enforcement story with a twist the Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two Walmart shoppers who accidentally left behind some money at the self-check-out line.

