Georgetown police searching for alleged burglary suspect

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is searching for Cicero Manuel Lambert, who is wanted for an outstanding arrest warrant related to a burglary, according to a press release. Lambert is a 36-year-old white male with red hair and green eyes.

