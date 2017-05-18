Georgetown law enforcement capture burglary suspect
According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, no bail has been set for Cicero Manuel Lambert, who remains in the Georgetown County Detention Center. Lambert was wanted in connection with a burglary on Sollie Circle after he was identified by the owner of the house.
