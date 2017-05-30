Bikeways: Council approves plan, but ...

Bikeways: Council approves plan, but delays vote on funds

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Coastal Observer

A master plan for bike and pedestrian paths was approved by Georgetown County Council this week, but there was no move to increase funds for those projects in the county's capital improvement plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
School Calendar May 28 The Raven 1
Clemson title Apr '17 Nobama 5
Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors. Feb '17 Frizzy Lizzy 1
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Feb '17 gwww 17
Jared mason Jan '17 Cvs 1
Big Game tonight Jan '17 TinyTT 1
News SCDNR Officer Steven Timothy Everhart charged w... (Apr '08) Sep '16 Top Stories 4
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Georgetown County was issued at June 02 at 10:25AM EDT

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Georgetown, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,508 • Total comments across all topics: 281,466,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC