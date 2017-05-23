Are you a fan of Lowcountry shrimp? T...

Are you a fan of Lowcountry shrimp? This news on the season will be music to your mouth

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

Experts are forecasting a good season for shrimping after South Carolina nearshore waters opened to commercial shrimp trawling Wednesday morning. "So far we've seen indications that it should be a good year," Mel Bell, director of South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Office of Fisheries Management, said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clemson title Apr 28 Nobama 5
Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors. Feb '17 Frizzy Lizzy 1
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Feb '17 gwww 17
Jared mason Jan '17 Cvs 1
Big Game tonight Jan '17 TinyTT 1
Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 15
News SCDNR Officer Steven Timothy Everhart charged w... (Apr '08) Sep '16 Top Stories 4
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Georgetown County was issued at May 25 at 7:38AM EDT

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iran
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Georgetown, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,704 • Total comments across all topics: 281,266,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC