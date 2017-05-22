a Carolinaa s Got Talenta creator charged with embezzlement, breach of trust

The creator of "Carolina's Got Talent" was charged Friday morning in connection with embezzlement and breach of trust, according to records. Wardell Brantley, 44, of Conway is facing a charge of embezzlement of public funds, value less than $5,000, breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $5,000 or more, and breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value over $1,000, up to $5,000, according to the Georgetown County Detention Center website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.