4 arrested; meth, cocaine, marijuana, pills seized in Georgetown raid

GEORGETOWN, SC Agents arrested people were and a seized a large quantity of methamphetamine, along with other drugs, paraphernalia and U.S. currency during a raid Wednesday in the City of Georgetown. Agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit began the long-term investigation into crack cocaine and meth distribution in 2016 as part of the intensified effort to combat drugs in the city and county, according to a news release from the DEU.

