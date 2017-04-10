Two arrested, one sought in connectio...

Two arrested, one sought in connection to death of Georgetown man found in Black River

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: WMBF

GEORGETOWN, SC The body of a man reported missing in March was found in Black River in Georgetown County, and now two people have been charged in connection with his death while a third suspect is sought. According to a press release from the Georgetown Police Department, Alexander Rhue Sr., 56, was arrested March 31 and charged with accessory after the fact of murder and obstruction of justice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors. Feb '17 Frizzy Lizzy 1
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Feb '17 gwww 17
Jared mason Jan '17 Cvs 1
Clemson title Jan '17 Honestly 4
Big Game tonight Jan '17 TinyTT 1
Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 15
News SCDNR Officer Steven Timothy Everhart charged w... (Apr '08) Sep '16 Top Stories 4
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

Georgetown, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,168 • Total comments across all topics: 280,208,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC