Two arrested, one sought in connection to death of Georgetown man found in Black River
GEORGETOWN, SC The body of a man reported missing in March was found in Black River in Georgetown County, and now two people have been charged in connection with his death while a third suspect is sought. According to a press release from the Georgetown Police Department, Alexander Rhue Sr., 56, was arrested March 31 and charged with accessory after the fact of murder and obstruction of justice.
