Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 15

Events Saturday in downtown Georgetown comprise an Easter Parade, 11 a.m. on the boardwalk along Front Street, and an annual Easter Egg Hunt, 11:30 a.m., in the city's Rainey Park, at Front and King streets, for younger children, and on the lawn of Kaminski House Museum, 1003 Front St., for ages 5-12 . Admission is free.
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb '17
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
|Jared mason
|Jan '17
|Cvs
|1
|Clemson title
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|4
|Big Game tonight
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
|SCDNR Officer Steven Timothy Everhart charged w... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Top Stories
|4
