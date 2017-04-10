Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 15

Events Saturday in downtown Georgetown comprise an Easter Parade, 11 a.m. on the boardwalk along Front Street, and an annual Easter Egg Hunt, 11:30 a.m., in the city's Rainey Park, at Front and King streets, for younger children, and on the lawn of Kaminski House Museum, 1003 Front St., for ages 5-12 . Admission is free.

