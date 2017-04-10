Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area...

Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 15

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Events Saturday in downtown Georgetown comprise an Easter Parade, 11 a.m. on the boardwalk along Front Street, and an annual Easter Egg Hunt, 11:30 a.m., in the city's Rainey Park, at Front and King streets, for younger children, and on the lawn of Kaminski House Museum, 1003 Front St., for ages 5-12 . Admission is free.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors. Feb '17 Frizzy Lizzy 1
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Feb '17 gwww 17
Jared mason Jan '17 Cvs 1
Clemson title Jan '17 Honestly 4
Big Game tonight Jan '17 TinyTT 1
Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 15
News SCDNR Officer Steven Timothy Everhart charged w... (Apr '08) Sep '16 Top Stories 4
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
 

Georgetown, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,137 • Total comments across all topics: 280,281,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC