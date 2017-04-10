Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 12
Heidi Douglas, from Browns Ferry Gardens, northwest of Georgetown, will give a "Daylilies 101" presentation, as the special guest of the Rotary Club of Little River, at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Horry County Parks and Recreation's C.B. Berry Recreation Center, 2250 S.C. 179, Little River, just east of U.S. 17 and near N.C. line. Admission is free.
