Residents discuss growth of North Myr...

Residents discuss growth of North Myrtle Beach

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Franklin Smalls, known as the "Snakeman" to locals, has been picking oysters from the pluff mud of Murrells Inlet for 58 years, often singing as he works. At 67-years-old, Smalls says he followed in his father's and grandfather's muddy footprints when he was 9-years-old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors. Feb '17 Frizzy Lizzy 1
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Feb '17 gwww 17
Jared mason Jan '17 Cvs 1
Clemson title Jan '17 Honestly 4
Big Game tonight Jan '17 TinyTT 1
Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 15
News SCDNR Officer Steven Timothy Everhart charged w... (Apr '08) Sep '16 Top Stories 4
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Georgetown, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,313 • Total comments across all topics: 280,051,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC