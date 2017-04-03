Residents discuss growth of North Myrtle Beach
Franklin Smalls, known as the "Snakeman" to locals, has been picking oysters from the pluff mud of Murrells Inlet for 58 years, often singing as he works. At 67-years-old, Smalls says he followed in his father's and grandfather's muddy footprints when he was 9-years-old.
