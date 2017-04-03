Matthew named 10th most destructive h...

Matthew named 10th most destructive hurricane

Tuesday

Hurricane Matthew is hitting the record books as one of the most damaging hurricanes to hit the United States, ranking as the tenth-most-destructive hurricane. The storm in late September and early October 2016, caused an estimated $10 billion in damage and was the deadliest hurricane since Hurricane Stan in 2005.

