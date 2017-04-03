Man sentenced after admitting to sexu...

Man sentenced after admitting to sexually assaulting 8-year-old

GEORGETOWN, SC A man, who is also an illegal alien, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl at a home, according to a press release from the Horry County Government. Georgetown County Law Enforcement responded to the mother of the child who reported that Alberto Villegas assaulted her child, the release states.

