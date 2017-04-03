Man accused of burglarizing home in G...

Man accused of burglarizing home in Georgetown arrested

GEORGETOWN, SC Police have arrested a man who burglarized a home in Georgetown on January 26 at around 11:53 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the police department. Arrest warrants for 1st degree burglary and petit larceny were issued for Robert Keith Martin's arrest.

