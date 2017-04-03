How one mother found out her 8-year-o...

How one mother found out her 8-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted

Tuesday

A Georgetown man admitted he sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl, according to a release from 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Alberto D. Villegas, 44, pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal sexual conduct before Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John, according to Senior Assistant Solicitor Ricky Todd, who prosecuted the case.

