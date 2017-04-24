Georgetown Steelworks could reopen under new ownership

GEORGETOWN, SC Georgetown Steelworks, an important part of South Carolina's industrial infrastructure for 47 years before it closed in Aug. 2015, could reopen and revitalize if a deal goes through as planned. According to a news release, global industrial and metals group, Liberty House, has reached an agreement in principle with ArcelorMittal to purchase the steelworks and its 600,000-ton-per-year electric arc furnace and 750,000-ton-per-year rod mill.

