Georgetown Steelworks could reopen under new ownership
GEORGETOWN, SC Georgetown Steelworks, an important part of South Carolina's industrial infrastructure for 47 years before it closed in Aug. 2015, could reopen and revitalize if a deal goes through as planned. According to a news release, global industrial and metals group, Liberty House, has reached an agreement in principle with ArcelorMittal to purchase the steelworks and its 600,000-ton-per-year electric arc furnace and 750,000-ton-per-year rod mill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb '17
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
|Jared mason
|Jan '17
|Cvs
|1
|Clemson title
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|4
|Big Game tonight
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
|SCDNR Officer Steven Timothy Everhart charged w... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Top Stories
|4
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC