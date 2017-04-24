Georgetown planning commision votes against rezoning after warning it ...

Georgetown planning commision votes a...

GEORGETOWN, SC Members of the Georgetown City Planning Commission voted against a rezoning ordinance that officials said would have been a "death sentence" for the old Georgetown steel mill. Representatives for the parent company of the current owners of the old steel mill said the proposed rezoning effort would have been "incompatible" with the mill's proposed re-opening.

