Georgetown County Sheriff's Office retires K9, Kate

Thursday Apr 13

GEORGETOWN, SC The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office retired its K9, Kate, a 10-year-old bloodhound mix with 10 years' experience, Thursday. According to a GCSO news release, Kate had a prolific career.

