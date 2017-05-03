Future of Georgetown steel mill site in South Carolina coming to a head
The longstanding steel mill in the heart of Georgetown is being sold to Liberty House, which hopes to start operating the plant that's been idled since August 2015. File/Grace Beahm/Staff The longstanding steel mill in the heart of Georgetown is being sold to Liberty House, which hopes to start operating the plant that's been idled since August 2015.
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clemson title
|Apr 28
|Nobama
|5
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb '17
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
|Jared mason
|Jan '17
|Cvs
|1
|Big Game tonight
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
|SCDNR Officer Steven Timothy Everhart charged w... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Top Stories
|4
