Future of Georgetown steel mill site ...

Future of Georgetown steel mill site in South Carolina coming to a head

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 30 Read more: Post and Courier

The longstanding steel mill in the heart of Georgetown is being sold to Liberty House, which hopes to start operating the plant that's been idled since August 2015. File/Grace Beahm/Staff The longstanding steel mill in the heart of Georgetown is being sold to Liberty House, which hopes to start operating the plant that's been idled since August 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clemson title Apr 28 Nobama 5
Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors. Feb '17 Frizzy Lizzy 1
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Feb '17 gwww 17
Jared mason Jan '17 Cvs 1
Big Game tonight Jan '17 TinyTT 1
Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 15
News SCDNR Officer Steven Timothy Everhart charged w... (Apr '08) Sep '16 Top Stories 4
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Georgetown County was issued at May 03 at 9:12PM EDT

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Georgetown, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,349 • Total comments across all topics: 280,761,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC