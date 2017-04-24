Expecting more rain, Georgetown County opens shelter, moves to OPCON 4
Georgetown County government has moved to Operating Condition 4 Monday, indicating that they are alert for a possible threat as heavy rain continues to come down on the area. Officials say the Andrews area received 7.5 inches of rain overnight and this morning, and is expected to receive another three inches before the weather system passes.
