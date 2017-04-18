As South Carolina's population ages, ...

As South Carolina's population ages, half of counties now have more deaths than births

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 16 Read more: Post and Courier

Mary Elizabeth Herman , Sarah L. Johnson, site manager Eudora Frasier and Mary Julia Grant spend the morning of Wednesday April 12, 2017, telling stories, drinking coffee and laughing at the Bureau of Aging Services Senior Center in Georgetown. As the state's baby boomer population has been aging, an increase has been seen is the demand for senior centers and in the number of deaths over births.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors. Feb '17 Frizzy Lizzy 1
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Feb '17 gwww 17
Jared mason Jan '17 Cvs 1
Clemson title Jan '17 Honestly 4
Big Game tonight Jan '17 TinyTT 1
Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 15
News SCDNR Officer Steven Timothy Everhart charged w... (Apr '08) Sep '16 Top Stories 4
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Georgetown, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,200 • Total comments across all topics: 280,527,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC