As South Carolina's population ages, half of counties now have more deaths than births
Mary Elizabeth Herman , Sarah L. Johnson, site manager Eudora Frasier and Mary Julia Grant spend the morning of Wednesday April 12, 2017, telling stories, drinking coffee and laughing at the Bureau of Aging Services Senior Center in Georgetown. As the state's baby boomer population has been aging, an increase has been seen is the demand for senior centers and in the number of deaths over births.
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb '17
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
|Jared mason
|Jan '17
|Cvs
|1
|Clemson title
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|4
|Big Game tonight
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
|SCDNR Officer Steven Timothy Everhart charged w... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Top Stories
|4
