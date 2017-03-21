Suspect in armed robbery of Georgetown Dollar General arrested
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office have arrested a suspect in connection with Monday's armed robbery of the local Dollar General store. According to a GCSO press release, John Nathan Linen II, 35, of Georgetown was arrested Monday evening at his home.
