Series of public meetings to discuss plans for Georgetown steel mill

A panel from the Urban Land Institute Advisory Services will discuss their assessment of the Georgetown steel mill and South Carolina Ports Authority property, along with other privately owned neighboring areas, in a series of citizen input meetings. According to a letter from Georgetown Mayor Jack Scoville, panelists received input from more than 800 individuals through interviews and surveys on ways to best utilize these properties last September.

