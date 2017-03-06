Series of public meetings to discuss plans for Georgetown steel mill
A panel from the Urban Land Institute Advisory Services will discuss their assessment of the Georgetown steel mill and South Carolina Ports Authority property, along with other privately owned neighboring areas, in a series of citizen input meetings. According to a letter from Georgetown Mayor Jack Scoville, panelists received input from more than 800 individuals through interviews and surveys on ways to best utilize these properties last September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb 26
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb 7
|gwww
|17
|Jared mason
|Jan '17
|Cvs
|1
|Clemson title
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|4
|Big Game tonight
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Hurricane Mathew damage issues?
|Oct '16
|Need-info
|2
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC