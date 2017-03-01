Sales tax: Excess revenue will help c...

Sales tax: Excess revenue will help complete capital improvement plan

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Coastal Observer

A capital projects sales tax adopted by Georgetown County voters in 2014 is expected to produce a $16 million surplus by the time it expires in 2019.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors. Feb 26 Frizzy Lizzy 1
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Feb 7 gwww 17
Jared mason Jan '17 Cvs 1
Clemson title Jan '17 Honestly 4
Big Game tonight Jan '17 TinyTT 1
Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 15
Hurricane Mathew damage issues? Oct '16 Need-info 2
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Georgetown, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,597 • Total comments across all topics: 279,255,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC