Murrells Inlet "Snakeman" follows in families footsteps
The plunger is pushed on a nasal syringe simulating how Narcan forms a mist and is given to a person in an opioid overdose on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Lt. Nathan Marker of North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said his officers use the nasal injection as first responders based on three criteria - pinpoint pupils, respiratory distress and unresponsive patient.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb '17
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
|Jared mason
|Jan '17
|Cvs
|1
|Clemson title
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|4
|Big Game tonight
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
|SCDNR Officer Steven Timothy Everhart charged w... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Top Stories
|4
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC