Man sentenced to prison in Georgetown armed robbery

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson recently announced a Georgetown man pleaded guilty to robbing a man at knifepoint and stealing his vehicle in March 2015. Bruce Elliott Taylor, Jr., 31, of Georgetown, pleaded guilty to armed robbery before the Honorable Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John, who sentenced Taylor to serve 10 years in prison.

