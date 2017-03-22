Man sentenced to prison after robbing victim, stealing vehicle in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC A man was sentenced 10 years to prison after he robbed a victim at knifepoint and stole his vehicle in March 2015 in Georgetown, according to a press release from Horry County Government. A victim reported that Taylor held a knife to his throat and forced him to drive to an ATM machine in Hemingway to withdraw money, said Richard D. Todd Jr., the Senior Assistant Solicitor.

