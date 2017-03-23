He robbed a man at knifepoint and lived on the lam for 7 months. Then he overdosed
A Georgetown man pleaded guilty to robbing a man at knifepoint and stealing his vehicle in March 2015, according to a release from 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Thirty-one-year-old Bruce Elliott Taylor, Jr., was caught seven months later when police found him overdosed on heroin on Oct. 18, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb 26
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
|Jared mason
|Jan '17
|Cvs
|1
|Clemson title
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|4
|Big Game tonight
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
|SCDNR Officer Steven Timothy Everhart charged w... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Top Stories
|4
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC