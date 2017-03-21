Hall of fame honors Belle Barucha s h...

Hall of fame honors Belle Barucha s height in philanthropy, conservation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Belle Wilcox Baruch , whose legacies include the preservation of Hobcaw Barony, will be the seventh inductee for the Georgetown County Women's Hall of Fame, at a luncheon in her honor, noon-1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club, 70 Tanglewood Drive, Pawleys Island, off U.S. 17. Check on ticket availability by calling 843-546-8436, or email [email protected] Details on Hobcaw Barony, on U.S. 17, between Pawleys Island and Georgetown, at 843-546-4623 or hobcawbarony.org.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors. Feb 26 Frizzy Lizzy 1
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Feb '17 gwww 17
Jared mason Jan '17 Cvs 1
Clemson title Jan '17 Honestly 4
Big Game tonight Jan '17 TinyTT 1
Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 15
News SCDNR Officer Steven Timothy Everhart charged w... (Apr '08) Sep '16 Top Stories 4
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Georgetown, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,444 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC