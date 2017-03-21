Hall of fame honors Belle Barucha s height in philanthropy, conservation

Belle Wilcox Baruch , whose legacies include the preservation of Hobcaw Barony, will be the seventh inductee for the Georgetown County Women's Hall of Fame, at a luncheon in her honor, noon-1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club, 70 Tanglewood Drive, Pawleys Island, off U.S. 17. Check on ticket availability by calling 843-546-8436, or email [email protected] Details on Hobcaw Barony, on U.S. 17, between Pawleys Island and Georgetown, at 843-546-4623 or hobcawbarony.org.

