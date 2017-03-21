Hall of fame honors Belle Barucha s height in philanthropy, conservation
Belle Wilcox Baruch , whose legacies include the preservation of Hobcaw Barony, will be the seventh inductee for the Georgetown County Women's Hall of Fame, at a luncheon in her honor, noon-1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pawleys Plantation Golf & Country Club, 70 Tanglewood Drive, Pawleys Island, off U.S. 17. Check on ticket availability by calling 843-546-8436, or email [email protected] Details on Hobcaw Barony, on U.S. 17, between Pawleys Island and Georgetown, at 843-546-4623 or hobcawbarony.org.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Georgetown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb 26
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
|Jared mason
|Jan '17
|Cvs
|1
|Clemson title
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|4
|Big Game tonight
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
|SCDNR Officer Steven Timothy Everhart charged w... (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Top Stories
|4
Find what you want!
Search Georgetown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC