Georgetown police seek man missing for 2 weeks
GEORGETOWN, SC The Georgetown Police Department announced Thursday night via Facebook it is seeking the public's help finding a man last seen Feb. 25 between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Highmarket Street. According to the post by GPD, Leon Harrison Jr., 32 stands about five feet, eight inches tall and weighs 217 pounds.
