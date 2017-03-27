GCSO: High-speed chase in Georgetown ...

GCSO: High-speed chase in Georgetown County hits 110 mph, suspect arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: WMBF

GEORGETOWN, SC A Georgetown man led law enforcement on a high-speed chase late Monday night before being arrested at the same home where the chase originated from. According to online records from the Georgetown County Detention Center, Shaquille Terrel Neal, 22, was charged with third-degree domestic violence and failure to stop for a blue light, first offense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgetown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors. Feb '17 Frizzy Lizzy 1
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Feb '17 gwww 17
Jared mason Jan '17 Cvs 1
Clemson title Jan '17 Honestly 4
Big Game tonight Jan '17 TinyTT 1
Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 15
News SCDNR Officer Steven Timothy Everhart charged w... (Apr '08) Sep '16 Top Stories 4
See all Georgetown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgetown Forum Now

Georgetown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Georgetown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Georgetown, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,980 • Total comments across all topics: 279,960,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC