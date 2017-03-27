GCSO: High-speed chase in Georgetown County hits 110 mph, suspect arrested
GEORGETOWN, SC A Georgetown man led law enforcement on a high-speed chase late Monday night before being arrested at the same home where the chase originated from. According to online records from the Georgetown County Detention Center, Shaquille Terrel Neal, 22, was charged with third-degree domestic violence and failure to stop for a blue light, first offense.
